Star Wars series The Mandalorian’s first footage unveiled

The first footage from upcoming series The Mandalorian was revealed at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. The series is the first live-action show based in the Star Wars universe. It will debut on Disney+, the upcoming streaming service from Disney.

With the breadth and depth of the Star Wars universe, there is not going to be a shortage of Star Wars content for years and perhaps decades.

Starring Game of Thrones and Narcos actor Pedro Pascal in the titular role, the series is created by Jon Favreau. It also stars Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi and Werner Herzog.

The Mandalorian is set after the events of 1983 film, Return of the Jedi, which was the concluding film in the original Star Wars trilogy. Pedro’s character is a Mandalorian like Boba Fett and belongs to the planet Mandalore.

The series appears to have a Western feel to it with a bounty hunter and a gunfighter. According to Collider, Pascal said, “The Mandalorian is a mysterious lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. Some might say he has questionable moral character, which is in line with some of our best westerns.”

The Mandalorian is just one of the upcoming Star Wars franchises. Two new movie trilogies are in early development, one being helmed by Rian Johnson (the director of The Return of the Jedi) and the second one by David Benioff and DB Weiss, creators of Game of Thrones.

The conclusion of the ongoing trilogy titled The Rise of Skywalker is slated for release on December 20 this year.