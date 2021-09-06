Star Vs Food Season 2: Janhvi Kapoor turns into Salt Bae, Anil Kapoor asks ‘rulayga kya’

After a successful Star Vs Food Season 1, which featured celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Pratik Gandhi, Discovery+ has unveiled the trailer for Season 2. In the teaser, we can see Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Badshah, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Zakir Khan struggling in the kitchen.

In a partnership with Korea Tourism Organization, Star Vs Food sees chaos ensuing in the kitchen, as the celebrities struggle to beat eggs and try to hone their craft. Speaking about the show, Janhvi said in a statement, “The experience of cooking a Korean dish was unparalleled as I was on the knife’s edge this time unlike enjoying my meal in a restaurant. Korean is one of the most challenging cuisines to prepare, but Chef Basu’s passion encouraged me to attempt even after so many blunders and ‘Oops’ moments in the kitchen! It makes me extremely proud to overcome my kitchen fear and nail something so difficult.” In the promo, you can see Janhvi trying to imitate Salt Bae, as she practises cooking. Anil Kapoor cracks his usual one-liners, while Badshash remains baffled on what to do next.

On the other hand, in the teaser, Ananya asks if she would get a job in the kitchen. In a statement, Ananya said, “My sister Rysa bakes and knows how to cook. I knew this won’t be easy for me as my parents have never seen me in the kitchen unlike my sister. So here I am, taking up this challenge and ready to shock my family with my hidden talent, may be.”

Meanwhile Nora Fatehi said, “Nothing brings people together like good food so when I got the chance to cook traditional Moroccan food with the chef, I knew it couldn’t be passed. I have been witnessing my dad cook some delicious meals as he is a chef and I always wanted to wear an apron and cook something for my friends and family. Star vs Food is the perfect fit for me and I hope to make my family proud of my cooking skills.”

Star Vs food will premiere on September 8.