Star Trek: Picard to premiere on January 23

Star Trek: Picard, the new series from the sci-fi franchise based on Patrick Stewart’s iconic character, is set to arrive on January 23, 2020.

Advertising

The CBS All Access show will see Stewart reprise the titular role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, reported Variety.

Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora are also a part of the cast.

Picard is the second hour-long drama from the Star Trek universe to arrive on the streaming service.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.