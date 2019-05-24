Star Trek Picard teaser: Patrick Stewart is back as Jean-Luc Picard

The first teaser for Star Trek: Picard is out. The TV series brings back Sir Patrick Stewart’s celebrated character Jean-Luc Picard.

The series, which will be available on streaming service Amazon Prime Video, is set 20 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis and also acknowledges the events of 2009’s Star Trek reboot featuring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, especially the destruction of Romulus.

Amazon Prime Video’s official Twitter handle shared the teaser and wrote, “The end is only the beginning. Star Trek Picard, featuring Patrick Stewart, on Amazon Prime Video, soon.”

The end is only the beginning. Star Trek Picard, featuring Patrick Stewart, on Amazon Prime Video, soon. pic.twitter.com/BGai56dn0r — Amazon Prime Video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 24, 2019

The teaser shows that an older Picard is back at his family’s vineyard in France and retired as an admiral from the Starfleet due to some mysterious reason. Since it is a short teaser, the plot details are scarce at this moment.

Star Trek: Picard also stars Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Isa Briones.

Patrick Stewart played the role in the seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as movies Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

The series’ synopsis states, “STAR TREK: PICARD features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. Alongside Stewart, STAR TREK: PICARD will also star Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway.”