Star Trek Picard Comic-Con trailer: Patrick Stewart goes back into space

The Stark Trek franchise continues to prosper. A trailer for Star Trek: Picard was released at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The series brings back Sir Patrick Stewart’s iconic character Jean-Luc Picard.

Patrick Stewart played the role in the seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as movies Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

Star Trek: Picard is set 20 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis and also acknowledges the events of 2009’s Star Trek reboot featuring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, especially the destruction of Romulus.

An older Picard is back at his family’s vineyard in France and has retired as an admiral from the Starfleet due to some mysterious reason. He is clearly a very different, more jaded man than the one we saw in The Next Generation.

A woman asks Picard if he’s “ever been a stranger to himself. “Many, many times,” he answers. She is asking him for his protection. And Picard agrees that she is in “serious danger.”

For a Star Trek trailer, there is too much action on the ground, though we do see glimpses of a starship’s interiors. The clip ends with Picard saying, “Engage!”

The series’ synopsis states, “STAR TREK: PICARD features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. Alongside Stewart, STAR TREK: PICARD will also star Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway.”

The series is created for CBS All Access streaming service and outside the US, it will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. It is expected to premiere in early 2020.