Five stand-up specials you should stream right now

Stand-up comics Biswa Kalyan Rath (left) and Hasan Minhaj. Stand-up comics Biswa Kalyan Rath (left) and Hasan Minhaj.

There is no perfect time to watch stand-up specials, at least that is what I believed till the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world a few months ago. However, now, more than ever, we all need some laughs. A really good stand-up special does more than just make you laugh — it shows you another side of a story you have heard before and can provide you with umpteen witty takes on topical issues. Here are a few of the best ones out there.

Biswa Kalyan Rath’s Sushi

It is witty, funny and gives a new way to look at the world around us, especially the one inhabited by the so-called middle-class people. Biswa’s punch lines are smooth, his are observations hilarious and his delivery is on point. What more do you need from a stand-up really?

Sushi is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Hasan Minhaj’s Homecoming King

One of the first Netflix stand-up specials from comedian and artiste Hasan Minhaj, Homecoming King is more of a tale than a stand-up. It has a love story at the centre of it and a delicate narrative of love and laughter is built around the central romantic plot. It is also a well-told story of immigration and it’s deeply personal. All the good things.

You can watch Homecoming King on Netflix.

Dave Chapelle’s Equanimity and Bird Revelation

Dave Chapelle is America’s master comedian, actor and writer. He is also pretty controversial. Dave brings all of these aspects of his personality to the table in his special, titled ‘Dave Chapelle: Equanimity and Bird Revelation.’ In these two sets, Chapelle throws light on the Trump election, the #MeToo movement and his big break from show business. Engaging from start to finish.

You can stream the special on Netflix.

Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette

This is not your regular stand-up. In her hour-long set called Nanette, Australian comic Hannah Gadsby talks about her life as a queer woman, about sexuality and her identity in the stand-up circuit and forces us to think about things differently.

Nanette is currently streaming on Netflix.

Trevor Noah’s Afraid of the Dark

The main man of The Daily Show after Jon Stewart’s exit, Trevor Noah talks about American culture and how he sees it through his sharp, foreign lens. It’s reflective and the subject matter is decidedly heavy, however, Noah still evokes laughter, simply because he is just that talented.

You can watch his special on Netflix.

Happy watching!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd