Top five stand-up comedy shows to watch during lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to put the country in lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus has left many distressed. There are some who cannot comprehend what to do as they sit at home. Well, how about watching stand-up comedy to relax a bit.

We suggest these five stand-up comedies to watch as you self isolate.

Comicstaan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Comicstaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video’s reality show features a bunch of budding comedians who, under the guidance of Kaneez Surka, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Abish Mathew, Sumukhi Suresh, Zakir Khan, Neeti Patla and Urooj Ashfaq, try different genres of comedy and generate laughter. In this show, you also get to see how comedians rehearse for their routines.

Sketchy Behaviour: Kanan Gill and Kenny Sebastian

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

This hour-long show on Amazon Prime Video will remind you of people who force you to practice social distancing. It is a combination of six different sketches, and each one of them is hilarious. So, sit back and watch Kanan Gill and Kenny Sebastian’s Sketchy Behaviour.

Son of Patricia: Trevor Noah

Streaming on Netflix

Son of Patricia is streaming on Netflix.

The news of comedian and host Trevor Noah postponing his maiden India tour left many upset. But don’t worry, until Noah, popular for his tongue-in-cheek humour, returns to India, revisit his Netflix special Son of Patricia.

Biswa Kalyan Rath: Biswa Mast Aadmi

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Biswa Kalyan Rath gained fame with Pretentious movie reviews – a movie review series alongside Kanan Gill which offered a comic take on Bollywood. He’s not your usual stand-up comedian. He’s an introvert and it shows in some of his acts. But what puts him above the rest is his observational comedy. From helmets, bananas, cricket and Uber – all are covered in his rant.

Vir Das for India

Streaming on: Netflix

Vir Das: For India is streaming on Netflix.

The stand-up act is 75 minutes of Vir Das paying ode to India, its people, the culture and practices in front of a foreign audience. In an extremely relatable act for many Indians, he talks about what India means to him by bringing in references to food, customs, pop culture and historical events. He hardly talks about politics which would suit those who want something light without hitting out at the government.

