Sreshta Iyer slams Shreya Kalra for outing Akanksha Chamola as bisexual: ‘Not her story’

Cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s sister Sreshta Iyer recently became the first contestant to be evicted from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. She entered the show hoping to shed the image of an entitled brat who had capitalised on her brother’s fame, but her journey ended before she could change people’s perception of her. However, Sreshta says she is grateful for the time she spent in the Lock Upp house. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, she reflected on her journey on the reality show and opened up about the contestants she liked and disliked.

In an exclusive interview, Sreshta Iyer spoke about her journey on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa and said, “I am very happy with my journey. One might feel that one week was very little, but for me it was more than enough. On the show, you have no idea about the day or the time. Being a family person, I was really missing home, and I realised that the environment was not for me. The show is not made for me, so I was very happy getting evicted.”

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Sharing how her brother Shreyas reacted to her participation and eviction from the show, Sreshta added, “Shreyas was very supportive. He said, ‘Go for it if you think you will succeed here.’ After I got evicted, we spoke on a video call, and he joked, ‘Even before I could vote for you, you got evicted.’ As a brother, he pulls my leg at times. Some people do well on the show, and some don’t. It’s a part of the game. He was happy that I was happy.”

‘Harshad Chopda is fake, Yogesh Rawat is a troll’

Even though Sreshta Iyer lived in the Lock Upp house only for a week, she formed strong opinions about her fellow contestants. During her stint on the show, Shreshta’s biggest fight was with Spiltsvilla fame Yogesh Rawat. Talking about Yogesh, she said, “I didn’t like Yogesh Rawat because he fought with me for no reason. He is one of those people whom I count as a troll in my comments section. The kind of comments he made about my looks, identity, or being entitled are something my trolls keep saying. I would like to ignore him now and in the future.”

Srehsta also called Harshad Chopda ‘fake’ and said, “I don’t like Harshad Chopda, he is being very fake. His real side is not yet revealed. It feels like he is playing a role, and someone needs to go inside and tell him, ‘cut’. He is faking his personality. He overreacts for certain things, which I don’t think is necessary.”

Talking about the people she liked in the game, Sreshta shared, “I really like Pamala Serena. She is being the most real. She is entertaining and being herself. Sunitaji is very emotional. I was getting along with her. I would get a motherly vibe from her. I had also started bonding with Dheeraj Dhoopar. Ram (Kapoor) Sir is being himself. He is happy-go-lucky, fun-loving. Shivangi is a kind person. She is there for the people, and she is being real. The surroundings get overwhelming for her, which is why she is not seen, but I don’t think she will get evicted soon.”

‘Akanksha Chamola was telling Ekta Ma’am about being bisexual, Shreya Kalra overheard and revealed it’

On Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Sreshta Iyer shared the room with Akanksha Chamola and Shreya Kalra. During the interview, Sreshta revisited Akanksha’s conversation about being bisexual and how Shreya misused it. “The conversation about Akanksha being bisexual was happening between Ekta (Kapoor) Ma’am, and Akanksha. Shreya and I were not part of this conversation. We were standing a little away, but since the backstage was quiet, we could hear it. So she overheard it. When it wasn’t told to her, she shouldn’t have used it against Akanksha. The game had not even started by then, and we had not entered the Lock Upp. Akanksha was telling this to Ekta Ma’am. They shared a different bond. They were friendly and knew each other, so they were having this conversation. It was Akanksha’s story to tell the world, but we don’t know if she wanted to, and Shreya used it against her.”

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Opening up about her equation with Shreya Kalra, Sreshta added, “I don’t like Shreya Kalra. I said this to her on the show. From day one, she was clinging to people she benefited from. She always wants a sidekick with her to manipulate. When she failed at doing this with me, she backed off.”

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After Sreshta Iyer exited Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Shlipa Shinde entered the show as a wildcard contestant.