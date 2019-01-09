Cabaret actor Sreesanth: I am so glad that the entertainment industry has accepted me

“I still remember, years back it was Indian Express which carried my name on a headline for the first time. It was in the Chennai edition. As a young boy, I was so excited,” shared Sreesanth as he sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com about his upcoming movie Cabaret.

Produced by Pooja Bhatt, the film stars Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah and Gulshan Grover among others. Cabaret is streaming on Zee5.

Talking about the new phase of his life, Sreesanth shared, “I am really hoping it becomes a successful phase. Now that cricket is not there, this is my bread and butter. I have had a long association with the entertainment industry. My sister is an actor, brother-in-law a singer and my niece is also making her debut in the movie. Everyone had been involved in some form of art except me. But now that I have made the shift, I promise to work hard and make the most of it.”

Not someone to mince his words, Sreesanth further shared, “I have no shame in accepting that money was an important factor for me to take up acting. I have faced a very difficult time in the past. There were times when I couldn’t even share my problems with my wife. It feels great to leave all of it behind and being loved all over again. While I have been a national player and won World Cups, there were 16 players involved. This love is just for me and for who I am.”

His stint in Bigg Boss 12 has made him a favourite among the masses. “I am so grateful to the almighty for getting me connected to the people. And of course, my wife, who convinced me to do Bigg Boss. I never wanted to do it. It feels so special to now have a Sree Fam (his fan club), who stood by me through thick and thin. I promise to always meet their expectations. Cabaret couldn’t have released at a better time. I am keeping my fingers crossed that they enjoy it,” he shared.

Giving more insight about Cabaret, Sreesanth said, “Pooja di (Pooja Bhatt) saw a clip from my wedding and made me meet Mahesh ji (Mahesh Bhatt). And as soon as we met, he told me I am doing the film. She is such a positive person, bubbling with energy all the time. She brought back the belief and positivity in me. They have really motivated me a lot.”

While the Bigg Boss finalist stayed mum on the character he is playing in the film, he shared that he is happy it is getting a digital release. “I think it is the best medium at the moment. In theaters, one can miss watching it or the film is leaked. But with the web, one can watch it whenever they want at their own comfort. I am really proud that the film is being released digitally,” shared Sreesanth.

When asked if he is looking at a career in Bollywood now, the former cricketer smiled to say, “I really hope I get good offers. I have always said that if not a cricketer, I would have been an actor or dancer. I want to take up good roles that challenge me. To be honest, I have always enjoyed the attention. I find peace when the crowd cheers for me. And I am so glad that the entertainment industry has accepted me. Definitely looking forward to this new innings.”