From Squid Game to Dali And The Cocky Prince, K-dramas to watch out for in September

If Hometown Cha-Cha Cha hasn’t warmed the cockles of your heart, or DP didn’t leave you inspired, September is coming with an entirely new slate of K-dramas. From fantasy, action, romance and prestige drama, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming month. Here’s the lowdown on what you should watch:

Lost

A 40-year-old ghostwriter and a 27-year-old man meet at a time when both are convinced that they will achieve nothing in their lives. Starring Jeon Do-yeon and Ryu Jun-eol, the series is directed by Hur Jin-ho, who helmed Christmas In August and One Fine Spring Night. You can catch the series on Rakuten Viki from September 4.

High Class

Another thriller comes your way. Cho Yeo-jeong, who played the rich housewife in Parasite, leads the cast as Song Yeo-ul, a former lawyer who loses everything when she’s framed for her husband’s murder. The series will stream from September 6 on Rakuten Viki.

One The Woman

What happens when a prosecutor loses her memory in the midst of a gruelling case? Lee Ha-nee takes on the role of Jo Yeon-joo, who finds herself in a series of entangled and absurd adventures.

Squid Game

The show focuses on the contestants of a secret survival game, who are each vying for a 45.6 billion won (US$39 million) prize. Among the participants are Ki-hoon (Lee Jung-jae), who has just lost his job and his friend Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo), who has received a good education but is confronting a crisis at work. Tempting prizes await, but with deadly stakes. The show drops on Netflix on September 17.

The Veil

The Veil revolves around a top field agent in the National Intelligence Service (NIS). After disappearing for a year, he returns to the organization to find an internal traitor who had sent him to the gallows. The show will release on September 18 on Rakuten Viki and VIU.

Dali And The Cocky Prince

Nothing makes K-drama fans happier than some heartfelt K-mush. Kim Min-jae and Park Gyu-young come together for the romantic drama Dali and the Cocky Prince. Kim plays Jin Moo-hak, a cocky prince and the second son in a family that runs an international restaurant franchise which grew from a tiny eatery. Park plays Dali, an art gallery researcher from an affluent family. The two meet by chance, and they fall in love. The trailer promises comedy, romance, and a lot of craziness. Catch it on Rakuten Viki on September 22.