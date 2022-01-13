Lee Jung Jae celebrates as Squid Game bags four Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations: ‘I’m speechless…’

Korean drama Squid Game has landed four nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. It has become the first non-English TV series to garner a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination.

Squid Game has been nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category, alongside The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Succession and Yellowstone. Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon have earned nominations in the Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series and Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series categories, respectively. Lee Jung Jae will be up against Brian Cox (Succession), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Jeremy Strong (Succession) and Billy Crudup (The Morning Show). Jung Ho Yeon will be up against Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) and Sarah Snook (Succession).

Squid Game also earned a nomination in the Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series category.

Park Hae-soo, who starred in Squid Game, took to Instagram and shared the news of the nominations. He also wrote, “It is always an honor to be able to work on a great project with a talented director, actors, and staff. My sincere thanks to the members of SAG-AFTRA and all the viewers from around the world that love and support Squid Game.”

Lee Jung Jae shared an emotional post, “I’m speechless and beyond excited to be nominated , not just individually but for our entire Squid Game team! I vividly remember the precious moments we shared together, putting in all the hard work to film the intense six rounds of games. On top of the unforgettable memories we share, today’s SAG Awards nominations will be remembered as a precious and touching moment. Thank you so much to the members of SAG-AFTRA. I am so humbled and want to share this moment with all the fans of Squid Game who have faith in justice and love, we as people cherish.”