Monday, January 10, 2022
Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae congratulates co-star Oh Young Soo after Golden Globe win: ‘Every scene with my teacher…’

Oh Young Soo was nominated alongside Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass in “The Morning Show,” Kieran Culkin in “Succession,” and Brett Goldstein in “Ted Lasso.”

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 10, 2022 4:05:48 pm
Lee Jung JaeLee Jung Jae shares photo with Oh Young Soo after Golden Globe win (Photo: Instagram/ Lee Jung Jae)

Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae congratulated his co-star Oh Young Soo for his Golden Globe win. Oh Young Soo, who played the character of Ill Nam in the dystopian drama, won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes. He was nominated alongside Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass in “The Morning Show,” Kieran Culkin in “Succession,” and Brett Goldstein in “Ted Lasso.”

Lee Jung Jae, who had boycotted the awards himself, shared a photo with Oh Young Soo and wrote, “Mr Illam, congratulations. Every scene with my teacher was an honour. From the teacher’s lungs.”

Through Netflix, Oh Young Soo stated, “After hearing the news of the award, I told myself, ‘I’m a decent guy,’ for the first time in my life.” He continued, “Now, it’s no longer ‘us within the world,’ but it’s ‘the world within us.’ While embracing the scent of our culture and while embracing the love for my family deep in my heart, I give thanks to everyone in the world. I hope you all live beautiful lives. Thank you.”

 

Squid Game had also been nominated for Best Television Series— Drama and Lee Jung Jae had been nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Television series.

While the Golden Globes is precursor to the Academy Awards, it came under fire for allegations of corruption and lack of diversity among the members of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association). As a result, Hollywood called for a boycott of the award ceremony, and studios like Netflix, Warner Media and Amazon declared that they will not participate in the ceremony, till HFPA has new reforms in place. NBC, which had been broadcasting for the show for years, also called off its commitment to airing the show.

