Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi meets Anurag Kashyap: ‘One of my favorite film directors from India’

Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi met filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently. The actor, who played the role of Ali in the Emmy-award winning Korean series, took to Instagram and shared a photo with the director and hailed him as one of his ‘favourite directors’.

Anupam captioned his post, “Simply amazing moment for me :-) I just had an meeting with one of my favorite film director from India. @anuragkashyap10 thank you sir for this short but awesome meeting with you:-).” Fans commented, calling it the ‘crossover’ they didn’t expect, while others mentioned that they were waiting for something ‘cool’. “Are we expecting “Gangs of Seoul,” another wrote.

Squid Game became a phenomenon in 2021 and Anupam Tripathi played a pivotal character in the dystopian series. The show revolved around hundreds of debt-ridden contestants playing several deadly children’s games to win a handsome reward. The survival series won several accolades, and won big at the recent Emmy Awards 2022.

Born in Delhi, Anupam Tripathi did theatre in the capital for four years before moving to South Korea in 2010. After completing his studies there, he ventured into showbiz and made his acting debut with the Korean film Ode To My Father in 2014.