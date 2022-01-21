Netflix officially confirms Squid Game season 2: ‘The universe has just begun’

scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 21, 2022 2:29:47 pm
Squid Game, Squid Game season 2Squid Game is the most-watched Netflix series ever. (Photo: Netflix)

The second season of Netflix’s megahit South Korean TV series Squid Game is officially confirmed. Co-chief executive officer and chief content officer for the streaming service Ted Sarandos confirmed the same during Netflix’s fourth-quarter interview as per Variety.

When asked whether it is in the pipeline, he replied, “Absolutely. The ‘Squid Game’ universe has just begun.”

Sarandos’ comment implies a whole new small screen universe based solely on that show may also be in the works.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the survival drama series featured a contest similar to Battle Royale in which debt-ridden people could compete in games to win a grand prize of 45.6 billion won ($38.6 million or more than Rs 2 billion). The games in the contest were childhood games played in South Korea.

The catch was, those eliminated in every round will not just go home empty-handed, they will be killed. As per the mysterious creators of the game, it was fairer than the daily game the participants play in the real world. Here, the wealth was guaranteed if one were clever and ruthless enough — which was not true outside the game.

The show was interpreted as a trenchant critique of modern capitalistic societies and that economic mobility was just a myth perpetuated by the moneyed classes.

In any case, the series became a phenomenon. It remains Netflix’s most-watched series with an incredible 1.65 billion viewing hours after four weeks of its launch, beating Bridgerton’s 625.5 million hours by a huge margin.

Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung. were part of the show’s cast.

O Yeong-su won the Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film category earlier this month.

