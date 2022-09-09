scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae to star in Star Wars series The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

Lee Jung JaeLee Jung-jae will play the lead role in The Acolyte. (Photo: Instagram/from_jjlee)

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to be a part of the galaxy far, far away as the Korean actor has been cast in the male lead role for the upcoming Star Wars spin-off series The Acolyte.

The Lucasfilm project hails from Leslye Headland, the co-creator of smash hit Netflix show Russian Doll. As per entertainment news portal Variety, Lee will feature opposite Amandla Steinberg and Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith in the series.

The details of the Korean actor’s role has been kept under wraps. Headland will serve as the director, writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

Also Read |Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi recalls his reaction after he got the role: ‘How will I do it because…’

In the Star Wars universe, an acolyte can refer to individuals with force abilities who learn from a more experienced Sith Lord. The series is expected to start production in London later this year.

Lee Jung-jae became a global phenomenon after the resounding success of his Netflix series The Squid Game, in which he played the role of Seong Gi-hun aka player 456. The actor, who is a massive star in native South Korea courtesy of K-dramas like Chief of Staff and films Along With the Gods series, The Face Reader and The Housemaid, is currently nominated in the lead actor category of the 2022 Primetime Emmy awards.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 06:51:22 pm
