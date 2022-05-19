Squid Game creator reveals season 2 details: ‘Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again’

Squid Game was one of 2021’s biggest shows. Naturally, Netflix wanted a second season and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is hard at work. Now, he has revealed the first update about the show’s sophomore outing.

He was asked in a Vanity Fair piece about what details he can reveal about it. He responded by saying, “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again.”

The show became a global phenomenon, and won multiple accolades. It was based on a Hunger Games-like competition, the titular Squid Game, that lures in common people who are in debt and promises them loads of money upon winning.

But the consequences of losing are deadly — literally. Anyone who does not progress to the next round ends up dead.

The series was praised for its themes like the perils of unchecked capitalism, the oppression of lower classes in modern capitalistic societies and the dog-eat-dog world we live in.

Hwang added, “I want to ask the question [in the second season], ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’” It is clever of him to depart a bit from the original season’s themes as otherwise the second entry would seem like a re-tread.

Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung featured in the show’s cast. Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun was the primary protagonist of the first season and went on to win the game. At the end of the season, he was seen abandoning a flight to see his daughter and get revenge on the makers of Squid Game.