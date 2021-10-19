scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
MUST READ

Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo to play ‘more human version’ of Berlin in Money Heist’s Korean adaptation

Korean actor Park Hae-soo, who played Cho Sang-woo (player 218) in Squid Game, will essay the role of Berlin in Money Heist's K-adaptation.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
October 19, 2021 3:32:00 pm
squid game park hae soo money heist berlinPark Hae-soo said his portrayal of Berlin will be different in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist. (Photos: Netflix)

Netflix seems to have struck gold with two of its shows, Money Heist and Squid Game, becoming global successes. While the former has held a loyal fan base for months now, the latter is gaining traction with every passing day. In fact, Squid Game has become the biggest original series debut ever for the streaming giant.

The two shows have several similar themes — from money, capitalism and class differences being at the heart of their plots, to red/pink hoodies, masks et al. But if you think that’s all about the common thread, there’s more on the casting front too.

Also read |Squid Game ending explained: Of revelations, redemption and a ruthless mastermind
Park-Hae soo Cho Sang woo Squid Game Park Hae-soo plays Cho Sang-woo aka Player 218 in Squid Game. (Photo: Netflix)

We know that Spanish show La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist‘s world domination lead to Netflix announcing its official Korean adaptation last year. It even unveiled the main actors who’d get into the shoes of central gang members like The Professor, Tokyo, Nairobi, Rio, Denver etcetera.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Now, much to the happiness of fans of both Squid Game and Money Heist, there’s one name that’s set to become a common face in both – Park Hae-soo. The Korean actor played Cho Sang-woo (player 218), the head of the investment team at a securities company in Squid Game. He will also essay the role of Berlin in Money Heist’s K-adaptation.

Also read |Money Heist: Netflix unveils the mega star cast of its Korean adaptation, guess who’s playing The Professor
pedro alonso berlin money heist la casa de papel Spanish actor Pedro Alonso plays Berlin in La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist. (Photo: Netflix)

Spanish actor Pedro Alonso plays Berlin in the original La Casa De Papel. He’s the elder brother of Sergio Marquina aka The Professor, and the second-in-command of the robbery at the Royal Mint of Spain. Despite being a charmer, he is a sociopath and a male chauvinist. It is slowly revealed that Berlin is also terminally ill who eventually sacrifices his life to save his fellow heist members. He, however, returns in flashbacks post season 3.

Park Hae-soo’s Sang-woo was one of the major characters in Squid Game, who can go to any extent to win the game, even if it meant backstabbing or killing his closest associates. Fans are already praising the way he carried off the grey shades. And understanding that Berlin holds similar traits, it would be interesting to see Park under the skin of the character.

money heist korean actors remake berlin Netflix Korean announced Park Hae-soo’s name to play Berlin in March this year.
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

During an interview with The Swoon, Park shared that his Berlin will however be tad different from the original. He called Pedro’s version as more “chic and cold-blooded”, who often moves between good and evil. Park opined that Berlin “has a good reason for being cold and swaying into being a villain.” He revealed that in the K-drama “fans will get to see a more human version of Berlin.”

Money Heist creator Alex Pina had previously told Variety, “Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people.”

The Korean Money Heist is currently under production.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy, 10 celebrity photos
Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 19: Latest News

Advertisement