Who was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? Kargil hero played by Siddharth in Operation Safed Sagar

More than 27 years after Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil war, his story is reaching a new generation through Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar. The series stars Siddharth as the decorated Indian Air Force officer, whose decision to risk his own life while searching for a fellow pilot turned him into one of India’s most revered war heroes. The series focuses on the Indian Air Force’s role in the Kargil war through the young pilots of the Golden Arrows squadron.

On May 27, 1999, Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja was leading a photo reconnaissance mission over the Batalik sector as part of Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force’s air campaign during the Kargil War. During the operation, Flight Lieutenant K. Nachiketa’s MiG-27 developed technical trouble after coming under enemy fire, forcing him to eject near enemy-held territory.

Despite being aware that Pakistani forces had deployed shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles in the area, Ahuja chose to remain overhead in an attempt to locate Nachiketa and guide rescue efforts. He continued circling the area even after being warned of the danger. His MiG-21 was eventually struck by a surface-to-air Stinger missile. Ahuja ejected safely from the aircraft but landed across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

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Captured after ejecting

According to Indian authorities, Ahuja survived the ejection but was captured after landing. His body was returned to India the following day, and the post-mortem reportedly revealed gunshot wounds, leading India to accuse Pakistan of violating the Geneva Conventions. Pakistan denied the allegations and maintained that he died during the conflict.

Flight Lieutenant Nachiketa, whom Ahuja had stayed behind to help, was captured but returned to India eight days later. Squadron Leader Ahuja became the first officer from the Indian Air Force to lay down his life during the Kargil War. He was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award.

‘He went beyond the call of duty’

Speaking to The Tribune on the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War, former Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, who was Ahuja’s commanding officer during the conflict and inspired Jimmy Shergill’s character in Operation Safed Sagar, had recalled the officer’s extraordinary courage.

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“Ahuja went beyond the call of duty. He sacrificed his life for his colleague Flight Lieutenant K. Nachiketa. Ahuja was trying to guide a helicopter to the crash site,” Dhanoa told The Tribune.

Ajay Ahuja: The man behind the uniform

Born in Kota, Rajasthan, Ajay Ahuja graduated from the National Defence Academy before being commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 1985. During his 14-year career, he flew MiG-21 and MiG-23 aircraft and logged more than 1,000 hours as a flying instructor, earning a reputation as a patient mentor and accomplished fighter pilot. At the time of the Kargil war, he was the Flight Commander of No. 17 Squadron—the Golden Arrows—the Indian Air Force’s specialist photo-reconnaissance unit that played a key role in Operation Safed Sagar by gathering intelligence and helping identify enemy positions.

His commitment to the Air Force was something his wife, Alka Ahuja, recognised from the very beginning of their marriage. In a 2024 interview with The Times of India, she recalled one of their earliest conversations after they got married.

“To my utter shock then Flight Lieutenant Ajay Ahuja told me that I was his second wife immediately upon my marriage.”

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She added, “But when he explained that his first wife is none other than the Indian Air Force, I felt proud and found in him not only a loving husband but a person who had immense love for the motherland. Ajay proved it only a few years later when going beyond the line of duty he made the supreme sacrifice not even caring for falling in the enemy’s net.”

Siddharth wears Ajay Ahuja’s wing badge in Operation Safed Sagar

The makers of Operation Safed Sagar met Alka Ahuja and described her home as a memorial to her husband. She also entrusted them with her husband’s original wing badge, which was worn on screen by Siddharth.

About Operation Safed Sagar

Inspired by the Indian Air Force’s role during the 1999 Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar tells the story through the eyes of the IAF rather than attempting to chronicle the entire conflict. The series follows the young pilots of the Golden Arrows, who begin as a photo-reconnaissance unit tasked with gathering intelligence before finding themselves at the heart of India’s aerial campaign as the war intensifies.

Siddharth stars as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, while Jimmy Shergill plays a character inspired by former Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa. The series also features an ensemble cast portraying Indian Air Force officers and personnel who took part in Operation Safed Sagar.