Spenser Confidential trailer: With trailers like these, you don’t need to see the movie

Spenser Confidential trailer: The Mark Wahlberg starrer starts streaming on March 6. Spenser Confidential trailer: The Mark Wahlberg starrer starts streaming on March 6.

Netflix is here with another action-comedy after 6 Underground, and this one stars Mark Wahlberg in the lead role. The trailer gives so much information about Spenser Confidential’s plot that it actually feels like you know everything even before watching the movie.

Here, Spenser (Wahlberg) is a tough guy who has spent five years in jail. Once out, he is thrown together with Winston Duke’s Hawk. Together, they form a team to take on the dirty system. The trailer even gives you the backstory as to why they team up and even if you didn’t ask for it – Spenser’s backstory.

Watch the trailer of Spenser Confidential here:

Alongside Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke, the film also stars Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron and Post Malone.

Spenser Confidential has been inspired by the Ace Atkins novel, Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.

The film is helmed by Peter Berg, who is known for directing films like Friday Night Lights, Hancock, Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day among more.

Spenser Confidential starts streaming on Netflix from March 6.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd