Special review: Something Special

Special creator: Ryan O’Connell

Special cast: Ryan O’Connell, Jessica Hecht and Punam Patel

Special rating: 3 stars

Advertising

“I love that you think that I have enough self-esteem to be on Grindr,” says Ryan to his physical therapist, as he undergoes the treatment which helps him deal with his cerebral palsy. This is the start to Special, the almost autobiographical show on Netflix, written and produced by Ryan O’Connell. Most of the source material of the show comes from O’Connel’s book I’m Special, and Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, which he wrote in 2015. The show takes us through the life of 20-something Ryan who is gay, has cerebral palsy and is looked after by his mother Karen, a nurse.

Special is an acerbic, caustic and frank portrayal of a gay, disabled man and the narrative is a first of its kind. One feels for Ryan, when as an intern for a digital media house, he is unable to open the mail properly, earning him a comment – “who opened the mail, Edward Scissorhands?’ from his snarky boss or when he only wears slip-on shoes as tying laces is a monumental task for him. We are taken through his life decisions with snappy speed. He chooses to hide his CP from his colleagues, move out of his mother’s home and form sexual relations for the first time, all in the first three episodes itself.

But Special doesn’t dwell on these soppy moments alone. It also throws light on how people who are on fringes of society too can be hurtful and selfish. It also takes a strong stand on why disability should not be an excuse to treat other people badly. When Ryan finds out abut Phil, his mother’s boyfriend, he walks off in a huff. Phil calls him out. “Oh he’s right, how dare you find happiness,” and when his mother offers the “he has CP” explanation, Phil soldiers on with, “So? People with CP Can be as@!***s too!”.

Advertising

Special is packed with pop culture references—there are references to Gone Girl, Mindy Kaling and others. It’s witty and packed with one liners, but with 15-minute long episodes, one feels a bit short-changed. Some more screen time and backstories of the supporting characters would have been nice. We would have liked to see more of Kim, a plus-sized brown girl, who befriends Ryan at work.

The season ends with a big blow out between Ryan and his mother, with the words co-dependence being thrown about with zero caution. But it’s heartening to see a flawed, gay disabled character, who makes no extra effort to redeem himself. Watch, because perfection is passe, and flaws are here to stay.