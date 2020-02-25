Special Ops trailer: The Hotstar original promises thrills galore

Kay Kay Menon starrer Special Ops will start streaming on Hotstar from March 17. Kay Kay Menon starrer Special Ops will start streaming on Hotstar from March 17.

Hotstar on Tuesday released the trailer of Kay Kay Menon’s thriller series Special Ops. In the video, we are introduced to Menon’s Himmat Singh who is hell-bent on catching the culprit behind the Parliament attack of 2001, and the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2006 and 2008.

It looks like Special Ops will have two timelines, one where Kay Kay Menon is a young analyst at RAW, and the other set 19 years later, where he is still on the hunt for the man responsible behind the attacks. The show has been filmed in India, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Jordan.

Apart from Kay Kay Menon, the show will also see Divya Dutta, Parmeet Sethi, Karan Tacker, Sana Khan, Vinay Pathak, Sharad Kelkar among others in significant parts.

Special Ops has been created by Neeraj Pandey and the episodes have been helmed by Pandey as well as Shivam Nair.

The trailer was released with the synopsis, “The action-packed story of the 19 year hunt for India’s biggest enemy. #HotstarSpecials presents #SpecialOps. All episodes out on 17th March.”

Special Ops will start streaming from March 17 on Hotstar.

