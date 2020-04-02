Kay Kay Menon: Special Ops was purely the genius of Neeraj Pandey

Kay Kay Menon in a still from Hotstar’s Special Ops. Kay Kay Menon in a still from Hotstar’s Special Ops.

“I am kind of overwhelmed. Somewhere, I knew that we made a good series, but this response has been much more than I expected,” shared Kay Kay Menon while talking about the success of his latest web series, Hotstar’s Special Ops.

The Hotstar Specials original created by Neeraj Pandey launched a few weeks ago and has been getting good reviews. The espionage drama has Kay Kay Menon playing a R&AW officer Himmat Singh, who is on a manhunt to nab one of the most wanted terrorists. He is ably supported by his five agents, played by Karan Tacker, Muzzamil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, Meher Vij and Vipul Gupta.

With most of Kay Kay Menon’s scenes being in his office, communicating with his team on the phone, we wondered whether the actor actually missed being part of the action. Talking about the challenges of playing Himmat Singh, Menon, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “When I read the script, I knew it would be interesting. There were times when I had to just assume things, and also figure out where the scene would fit in the sequence. You have to work with every possibility and fine tune your performance there. I am glad that we could pull it through.”

While Special Ops received a lot of praise for its action packed sequences, a section of the audience debated on the inclusion of personal stories in the thriller. Talking about the same, the actor said, “I think that was purely the genius of Neeraj Pandey. He wrote all those scenes so well. Even the enquiry sequences, Himmat had to strike a balance between his sarcastic comments and maintaining respect for his seniors. Yes, it was my job as an actor to work on it well, but the writing really helped.”

When asked if being the face of a project brings in a sense of responsibility, Kay Kay Menon said, “I have gone beyond that emotion. I don’t really take that burden on me. Whether I am the face or not, I have to work efficiently as an actor. There have been times, when we have done the job well, but it doesn’t get appreciated much, and sometimes it’s vice versa. So to keep a sane mind, you have to maintain equality and take in criticism and praises alike.

The 53-year-old also shared that through his career, he has had only one concern when he picks up a project. “I have always maintained throughout that I shouldn’t overpower the character. I want to be honest to my role. So over the years, I have mastered the art of surrendering. It really doesn’t matter who the person is, I want to be loyal and act only according to his personality,” he shared.

When quizzed to pick one project that changed things for him, Kay Kay Menon said, “I started quite a long time back, but I think things changed for me after Sarkar. Before the film, I would introduce myself as ‘Hi, I am Kay Kay, and I am an actor’. Post the film, the actor part wasn’t needed, as people already knew I was an actor. That was a little change that happened. Other than that, it has been a journey of ups and downs, but quite an interesting one.”

The actor also spoke about his interest in the web medium. “The medium has the potential to gain individual attention. Usually, in the theatres, it’s a matter of mass psychology. On the digital front, it’s more like reading a novel, which is an individual experience. That also gives actors a chance to show their integration of performance to the audience.”

On a concluding note, Menon shared about his future projects. He said, “There are a few things lined up but with the new trend of contracts against speaking about it, I can’t give out any details. But yes, there are a couple of web series and films in the pipeline.”

