Thursday, October 14, 2021
Special Ops 1.5 The Himmat Story first teaser: Hotstar special promises gripping backstory for Kay Kay Menon’s character

Special Ops 1.5 The Himmat Story teaser: Kay Kay Menon announces 'yeh to bas shuruat hai' as we get a glimpse of the operation that made Himmat Singh the intrepid special agent he is today.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 14, 2021 11:54:19 am
Kay Kay MenonDisney Plus Hotstar released new trailer of Special Ops 1.5 (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled the first teaser of Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, starring Kay Kay Menon. After Special Ops was a success, creator Neeraj Pandey decided to expand the Special Ops universe with the backstory of the intrepid RAW agent, Himmat Singh.

The teaser release of Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story chronicles the origin story for the agent, played by Kay Kay Menon. It goes back in time to 2001 and explores the incidents and circumstances that made Himmat Singh into the man and special agent that he is. Aftab Shivdasani, Aadil Khan will join the series, alongside Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi and KP Mukherjee.

Watch Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story teaser

Talking about Special Ops 1.5 director Neeraj Pandey said, “We have always envisioned Special Ops as a multi-layered franchise which would be leveraged on characters, scale and format innovation. We’re excited to expand this universe with Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story on Disney+ Hotstar before the second season.”

Producer Shital Bhatia added, “Keeping up with the scale and high-production aesthetics of Special Ops 1.5 was extremely challenging during the lockdown, we hope the audiences enjoy the show as much as we loved making it.”

