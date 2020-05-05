Space Force teaser: Steve Carrell pulls off another Michael Scott

Space Force starts streaming on May 29. Space Force starts streaming on May 29.

Fans of The Office can rejoice as their beloved Michael Scott is returning albeit, with a different name. Steve Carell, who earned praise for playing the foolish yet delightful Michael in Greg Daniels’ The Office, is collaborating with Daniels once again and this time, it is for the Netflix series Space Force. The teaser of the web series is out, and it is just as funny as we had hoped.

Here, Carell plays the man-in-charge of USA’s Space Force, which is set to determine the country’s space dominance. Space Force is a new warfare branch, and it seems like a lot of it is inspired by real-life events of the last few months.

Watch the teaser of Space Force here:

From what we can tell from this teaser, this will be a hilarious comedy with some of the funniest minds working together. While there is no doubt that Steve Carell’s Michale Scott is still loved by the audience, it is yet to be seen if the magic that was once created by The Office will be replicated here.

Greg Daniels is also responsible for the popular workplace sitcom Parks and Recreation. Carell was last seen in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

Space Force, also starring John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz and Noah Emmerich among others, starts streaming from May 29 on Netflix.

