South Korean star Kim Woo-bin tests positive for COVID-19

South Korean star Kim Woo-bin tested positive for COVID-19. His agency released a statement, mentioning that the actor’s upcoming events had to be cancelled.

As quoted by Soompi, the source from APR agency said, “We had to cancel Kim Woo-bin’s photo event, which was scheduled to be held today to commemorate the Jaeger-LeCoultre exhibition.” They continued, “Ahead of the event on May 23, Kim Woo Bin checked that he tested positive with a self-testing kit. Afterwards, he immediately visited a medical institution and carried out a rapid antigen test, and he ultimately tested positive.” The actor is currently quarantining at home.

Kim Woo-bin made his comeback with the anthology series, Our Blues, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The series chronicles the stories of different characters, who are living in Jeju Island. Lee Byung-hun plays the role of Lee Dong Suk, a man who was born and raised in Jeju Island’s countryside, and sells trucks for a living. Kim Woo-bin’s partner Shin Min-ah stars alongside Lee Byung-hun as Min Sun Ah, a woman with a secret. Han Ji-min plays the role of Lee Ong-ok, and Kim Woo-bin essays Park Jung-joon, a man who falls in love with her.

Much to fans disappointment, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah are not playing each others romantic interests on the show. Writer Noh Hee-Kyung opened up about the casting during a press conference and said, “I knew they wouldn’t join the show if they were cast as a couple. When I was casting them, they would not appear as a couple, they would have a romantic relationship with someone else. I wanted to cast them because they’re great actors. They are cool and professional.” Kim Woo-bin also revealed his reaction when he heard about the cast of the show, “I was really nervous. I am in this project with senior actors that I really look up to, and I was excited. It doesn’t always happen, to be in a project with such senior actors.”

Previously, Kim Woo-bin has starred in dramas such as The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond. The actor steered away from the limelight after he was diagnosed with cancer.