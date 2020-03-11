South Indian movies make a dent on Netflix

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is streaming on Netflix. Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is streaming on Netflix.

Telugu star Allu Arjun’s latest movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo ended its theatrical run on a positive note. It is one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of the year so far. However, the film continues its triumphant run as it is finding new audiences across the country and around the world, after it was made available for streaming on Netflix.

The streaming giant has unveiled a new metric feature, which allows millions of subscribers to see the top 10 shows and films that are popular in their country. According to that metrics, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has remained a top choice for subscribers since its debut on Netflix. Not just in India, the quintessential ‘masala’ Telugu movie has also held its place in the top 10 list in countries like Bangladesh, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka and UAE.

Written and directed by Jeetu Joseph, Thambi has Karthi and Jyothika in the lead roles. Even as it released amid huge expectations, the movie did not fare well at the box office. However, the crime thriller is finding more takers in its second innings on Netflix. In February, it was among the top 10 movies, not just in India, but also in Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

The works of southern filmmakers have made a significant dent on Netflix. The Telugu version of Vijay’s Sarkar, Rajinikanth’s Petta and of course, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, are among the biggest hits on Netflix in the regional category.

Super Deluxe (Tamil), Game Over (Tamil), Oh! Baby (Telugu), Awe (Telugu), Uyare (Malayalam), Njan Prakashan (Malayalam) have become a valuable addition to Netflix’s regional library.

The original Netflix shows from India have also become a huge hit globally. Mighty Little Bheem, a spin-off of children’s television show Chhota Bheem series, has been watched by a whopping 27 million households worldwide including in Latin America, Australia and New Zealand since its debut in April 2019. And two out of three viewers for Sacred Games season 1 were from outside India.

The growing popularity for Indian stories around the world has encouraged the streaming giant to focus on creating original Indian content. The company has announced as many as 27 movies. Of which 14 movies, including Kiara Advani’s latest Guilty, have already been released.

“When combined with popular global content from Stranger Things to the popular Spanish series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), we believe our Indian members have incredible content to choose from. We understand that people’s tastes are very broad even in a single country like India, and we want to be able to offer something for everyone,” said a spokesperson for Netflix. “We are committed to working with producers, creators, talent and crew in India to create high-quality, curated content.”

The company’s focus, however, seems to be fixed on the Hindi market as it is collaborating with some of the biggest names of Bollywood for its upcoming ventures.

Netflix’s upcoming original movies include Serious Men, Bulbul, Freedom, Cobalt Blue, Class of ’83, Mrs. Serial Killer, Choked, to name a few. The upcoming Indian series are Baahubali: Before The Beginning, Bombay Begums, Mai, Betaal, Messy and docu-series, Ma Sheela.

