Sound of Metal trailer: Riz Ahmed looks great as a drummer going deaf

The trailer of director Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal is out. The Amazon Prime Video movie is a drama starring Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff and Mathieu Amalric.

Ahmed, known for HBO miniseries The Night Of and comic-book movie Venom, plays the role of the drummer of a punk-metal band Ruben who begins to lose hearing. Since the sense of hearing is vital to his work, he thinks his career is over.

He has to choose to either accept his situation by living in a community of deaf people or try to reclaim the life he had before his condition. The film is mainly about this struggle. Out of all the darkness that Ruben gets plunged in, he finds hope from unexpected places.

The film looks great. Riz is a phenomenal actor and has given some really committed performances when he has had a substantial role (like in The Night Of). This looks like one of those projects. The role of Rubin clearly requires a lot of devotion and it appears he is more than up to the task — judging by the trailer and the reviews.

Olivia Cooke plays the role of Ruben’s bandmate and supportive girlfriend.

Sound of Metal has scored an impressive 93 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “An evocative look at the experiences of the deaf community, Sound of Metal is brought to life by Riz Ahmed’s passionate performance.”

