Soul started with my son: Pete Docter

Soul features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove among others. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Disney Pixar’s Soul will release on December 25 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Ahead of the big premiere, Oscar-winning filmmaker Pete Docter, who has helmed Soul, opened up about his experiences of making the animated film.

Speaking about its inception, Docter said, “It started with my son—he’s 23 now—but the instant he was born, he already had a personality. Where did that come from? I thought your personality developed through your interaction with the world. And yet, it was pretty clear that we’re all born with a very unique, specific sense of who we are. In our story, everyone is born with a soul. And those souls don’t just show up unprepared, they’re trained and given personality and interests.”

The official synopsis of Soul reads, “What is it that makes you…YOU? Disney+, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film Soul introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

Soul features the voices of Tina Fey, Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, Donnell Rawlings, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs.

Soul will premiere on December 25 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

