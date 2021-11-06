Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe, Eternals: 7 titles that are our top picks this weekend

This Diwali weekend, some exciting films have hit the 70 mm screens after a long wait. So, if you are comfortable stepping out and witnessing your favourite stars back on the big screen, hurry and book your tickets for Akshay Kumar-led Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. For all fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals has also hit Indian theaters.

On the other hand, if you are still hesitant about sitting amid unknown people in a closed space, you can watch the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dasani.

Sooryavanshi: In Cinemas

Akshay Kumar shared this picture from the sets of Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar shared this picture from the sets of Sooryavanshi.

Rohit Shetty is back with the next film in his cop universe. Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar as an ATS officer who tries to save Mumbai from a terrorist attack. The film also features cameos by Singham actor Ajay Devgn and Simmba actor Ranveer Singh. The movie also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Niketan Dheer, Rajendra Gupta and Kumud Mishra, among others. In her review of the film, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta has called Sooryavanshi a true blue Rohit Shetty film as she wrote, “Ten minutes into Sooryavanshi, we know we are back in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. RDX! Cars being blown up! And our Hero Ki Entry as Veer Sooryvanshi (Akshay Kumar), the best of Mumbai police, slo mo-ing into the frame, crisp khakis and snappy Raybans to the fore, gearing up to fight the Bad Guys aka Lashkar aka Muslim Terrorists.”

Annaatthe: In Cinemas

Annaatthe has hit theatres across India. Annaatthe has hit theatres across India.

Annaatthe, directed by Siva, is led by Rajinikanth. The film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Khushboo, among others. If you are a Rajinikanth fan, you should not miss Annaatthe. However, if you are not visiting the theatre to only watch Thalaiva, you might get a little disappointed with the film. In his review of the movie, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Annaatthe is so one dimensional. It features one of the biggest stars of India, and all it has to offer is a bunch of questionable wisdom on affection and relationships.”

Eternals: In Cinemas

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo in Eternals. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo in Eternals. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, is about the titular beings who have lived in secret on earth for 7000 years. Created by entities called Celestials, Eternals were tasked with protecting earth from Deviants, their misshapen and evil counterparts. The film stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel and Kit Harington. The initial reviews of Eternals have been mixed.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar: Netflix

A still from Meenakshi Sundareshwar. A still from Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dasani star as a newly married couple in Netflix’s latest release Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Sanya plays a business administration graduate, and Abhimanyu is an engineer. Both of them meet in an arranged marriage setup and get married only to live apart as Abhimanyu’s Sundareshwar gets a job in Bengaluru and Sanya’s Meenakshi lives in Madurai with her in-laws. Now, how the two cope up with this long-distance marriage forms the crux of the romantic comedy.

Enemy: In cinemas

Anand Shankar directorial Enemy stars Vishal and Arya as rivals. The Tamil film is packed with some enjoyable action sequences but do not look for logic when you sit down to watch Enemy in theatres. The movie also stars Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj.

Our recommendations

Junglee: YouTube

Shammi Kapoor in the film Junglee. (Photo: Express Archive) Shammi Kapoor in the film Junglee. (Photo: Express Archive)

The 1961 release Junglee, starring Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu, was a massive hit at the time of its release. The film is definitely watchable for its lead pair and amazing music. In her column Bollywood Rewind, Indianexpress.com’s Sampada Sharma wrote, “Watching Junglee in 2021 made me wonder why the film was a phenomenal success sixty years ago? Well, this will be a question sixty years later when generations ahead of us watch films like Bodyguard and Ready and while the massy appeal of films might be inexplicable, it certainly goes to show that the mood of the audience dictates the fate of the film, rather than the intellectualisation behind its making.”

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants: Google Play

The 2005 American comedy The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants is directed by Ken Kwapis. It is a movie about four teenagers who are very close friends. They decide to spend the summer apart as they go on their different paths, but connect through a pair of jeans, which, by some magic, fits all four of them. In her column Hollywood Rewind, indianexpress.com’s Anvita Singh wrote, “It is its honest simplicity that makes the movie so engaging. The pair of pant is symbolic, but it is also its own thing. It is used as a narrative device to move the plot forward as we follow each of the girls on their respective journeys whilst they continue to send the jeans back and forth amongst themselves during the course of the summer. The four actors — Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel — bring the right amount of spiritedness and charm with their performances.”