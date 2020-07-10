scorecardresearch
SonyLIV’s Undekhi receives backlash for promotional gimmick

Soon after people called out SonyLIV for its bizarre promotional call for its latest web series Undekhi, the streaming platform issued an apology on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2020 5:38:05 pm
Undekhi promotional call Undekhi is streaming on SonyLIV.

SonyLIV’s latest web series Undekhi, starring Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Harsh Chhaya among others, has landed in trouble due to its promotional gimmick. People have been receiving a call from a man named Rishi who, in a trembling voice, says he has witnessed a murder, and now the murderers are after his life. Towards the end of the call, it is revealed that it is a promotional call for SonyLIV series Undekhi.

People are calling out the insensitive promotional call on Twitter. Sneha Bajpai tweeted, “#SonyLIV #sonylivoriginals #MumbaiPolice I want to report an insensitive and ridiculous promotional activity undertaken by #SonyLIV i got a call saying main rishi bol raha hoon i need help i saw a murder and i recorded it and now they are trying to murder me.”

Another Twitter user Suvrata Bhati shared a recording of the call and wrote, “a ridiculous #promotional call trick by #Undekhi #SonyLIV Do U even realise what this can cause to a person if they miss out the last few words in panic. Get a better way to promote your series.”

Actor Mini Mathur called out the promotional strategy and tweeted, “Has everyone finally LOST THE PLOT??? Such a pathetic, insensitive marketing gimmick at a time when people are already on edge and anxious. What a blooming shame!”

Here’s what others who got the promotional call are saying about it:

Soon after people called out the streaming platform for the bizarre promotional call, it issued an apology on social media. A statement from SonyLIV read, “If you have received a call for our show Undekhi & it has disturbed you we would like to sincerely apologise to you. This was a test activity which has gone out accidentally & our intention was not to cause any kind of discomfort or panic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience.”

Crime thriller Undekhi has a coldblooded murder at the centre of its plot. An intoxicated rich man shoots a dancer dead after she refuses to match steps with him at a stag party. A photographer, Rishi, captures the entire crime and is then threatened by the powerful men.

