SonyLIV’s Undekhi receives backlash for promotional gimmick

SonyLIV’s latest web series Undekhi, starring Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Harsh Chhaya among others, has landed in trouble due to its promotional gimmick. People have been receiving a call from a man named Rishi who, in a trembling voice, says he has witnessed a murder, and now the murderers are after his life. Towards the end of the call, it is revealed that it is a promotional call for SonyLIV series Undekhi.

People are calling out the insensitive promotional call on Twitter. Sneha Bajpai tweeted, “#SonyLIV #sonylivoriginals #MumbaiPolice I want to report an insensitive and ridiculous promotional activity undertaken by #SonyLIV i got a call saying main rishi bol raha hoon i need help i saw a murder and i recorded it and now they are trying to murder me.”

Another Twitter user Suvrata Bhati shared a recording of the call and wrote, “a ridiculous #promotional call trick by #Undekhi #SonyLIV Do U even realise what this can cause to a person if they miss out the last few words in panic. Get a better way to promote your series.”

Actor Mini Mathur called out the promotional strategy and tweeted, “Has everyone finally LOST THE PLOT??? Such a pathetic, insensitive marketing gimmick at a time when people are already on edge and anxious. What a blooming shame!”

Here’s what others who got the promotional call are saying about it:

@SonyLIV got a horrible promotion call where a man is speaking about getting murdered. Its the most upsetting and unpleasant call and please be human and stop the crap once and for all. Undekhi is something I never want to watch because of this horrible call — M (@mansi_1) July 10, 2020

@SonyLIV Absolutely disgusted with this ill-timed and insensitive phone call I received for a promotion of some crap show I would probably never even think about again. Unethical. Absolutely unethical. — Nader Balooch (@ayewhatmen) July 10, 2020

Shame on you @SonyLIV I just got to know that this call is a promotional gimmick for your new show. I was on the floor breathless with panic when I got it. Are you out of your mind doing this??? @MumbaiPolice you must take action. This is appalling and unethical. https://t.co/4Vp1YAzYjW — smriti kiran (@smritikiran) July 10, 2020

What a ridiculous #promotional call trick by #Undekhi #SonyLIV Do U even realise what this can cause to a person if they miss out the last few words in panic. Get a better way to promote your series #webseries #advertisement #ScamAlert #murdercall #unethical #worldpremiereseries pic.twitter.com/8CzUhTkVti — Suvrata Bhati (@BhatiSuvrata) July 10, 2020

Soon after people called out the streaming platform for the bizarre promotional call, it issued an apology on social media. A statement from SonyLIV read, “If you have received a call for our show Undekhi & it has disturbed you we would like to sincerely apologise to you. This was a test activity which has gone out accidentally & our intention was not to cause any kind of discomfort or panic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience.”

Crime thriller Undekhi has a coldblooded murder at the centre of its plot. An intoxicated rich man shoots a dancer dead after she refuses to match steps with him at a stag party. A photographer, Rishi, captures the entire crime and is then threatened by the powerful men.

