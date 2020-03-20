Sony to release Bloodshot digitally

Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel, opened in theatres last Friday but the box office is at its 20-year low. Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel, opened in theatres last Friday but the box office is at its 20-year low.

With movie theatres shutdown around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sony has decided to release Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot available for digital purchase.

Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman said the decision to release the film digitally was done keeping in mind the “exceedingly rare circumstance” where theatres are closed down.

“Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support windowing. This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium,” Rothman said in a statement.

He added, “Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time. We are confident that like other businesses hit hard by the virus movie theaters will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them.”

The film opened in theatres last Friday but the box office is at its 20-year low.

NBCUniversal had also broken the gap between a theatrical and streaming release with The Invisible Man, Emma and The Hunt, which will be made available digitally for 48-hour rental periods as early as this Friday.

Production of movies everywhere has been put on hold with people being advised to stay at home or work from home to avoid the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 200,000 people globally.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.