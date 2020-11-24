Sons Of The Soil trailer: Tracing the journey of Abhishek Bachchan’s Panthers

Sons Of The Soil starts streaming on December 4. (Photo: Prime Video/YouTube)

The trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s new series Sons Of The Soil is out. The series traces the journey of the Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers with their team owner Abhishek Bachchan.

The trailer shows the team facing hardships, going through ups and downs as they try to make a mark in the Pro Kabaddi League. Amitabh Bachchan, who is an ardent supporter of the team, also features in the trailer.

Watch Sons Of The Soil trailer here:

The documentary series features Abhishek Bachchan in a pivotal role as he guides the audience through the team’s battles and how he motivates the players to do even better.

Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “I’ve always been inspired by their game, but their journey has touched my heart in more ways than one.”

The makers describe the series as “a gripping documentary – series that goes behind the scenes to follow one of India’s most celebrated Pro Kabaddi league team called the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The show talks about the struggles, pain and the ultimate journey towards success. The narrative we are building is towards this graph, the journey of the players, their motivations and how a team collectively builds a plan towards achieving success.”

Sons Of The Soil starts streaming on December 4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd