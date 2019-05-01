Soni Razdan on relationship advice to daughters: They are pretty sorted and know what they want

After a soul-stirring performance in No Fathers in Kashmir, Soni Razdan will be seen playing the lead role in Yours Truly. Directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sanjoy Nag, the ZEE5 original film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aahana Kumra and Vinay Pathak. Yours Truly also features Mahesh Bhatt in a special, impactful appearance.

Interacting with the media on Tuesday while promoting the film, Soni spoke about how relationships are never easy and they need to be worked upon every day. During the event, indianexpress.com asked Soni about the kind of relationship advice she shares with daughters Shaheen and Alia Bhatt. As readers would know, Alia is currently dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Soni Razdan shared, “Honestly, I don’t need to tell them anything. Both my daughters are pretty sorted. They are very bright young girls who know what they want. Also, with kids these days, they don’t really share much about their issues with their families. They would rather go to their friends for advice and I don’t blame them for that. So whatever I get to know is quite late and so my conversations with them about their relationships are usually in hindsight.”

We wondered if there was a time when she read something about Alia in the newspaper, which she didn’t know. “Not at all. There is nothing I don’t know about her that is out in the papers. And thank god for that. It’s not that I will open the papers one morning and get a shock,” she said with a laugh.

Further talking about the bond with her daughters, Soni Razdan said, “We talk very openly and I do share whatever insights and wisdom I can. I don’t know if it helps them in any way. Also, I think this generation, boys and girls, they all have a much better understanding than we had at their age. And I respect the fact that they are making their own decisions. As for us, we share a very healthy and loving relationship.”

Since love and relationships were on the table, we asked Soni about rumours around Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. Not giving out any details, the actor said, “You should please ask her. I really don’t know anything.”

A romantic drama, Yours Truly showcases the journey of a woman in her late-fifties, as she tries finding love in the most unexpected places. Based on Annie Zaidi’s short story The One That Was Announced, the film will premiere on May 3 on ZEE5.