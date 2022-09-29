Unamused Sonam Kapoor asks Karan Johar why he’s calling her in the middle of his show: ‘I just had a baby…’

Sonam Kapoor was not amused by Karan Johar’s sudden phone call to her, while he was shooting the season seven finale of Koffee with Karan. A moment involving Sonam was unianimously judged the funniest of the season by jury members Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Niharika NM in the awards special episode.

The four jury members thought that Sonam’s ditzy behaviour in her episode was hilarious. Sonam had appeared on the show earlier in the season with her cousin, Arjun Kapoor. Arjun was later declared to be the season’s best male guest. The jury felt that he was vulnerable and honest as he spoke about important relationships in his life and his experience with ’emotional eating’.

On Sonam’s episode, she appeared to not know the name of Ayan Mukerji’s big-budget fantasy film Brahmastra, which she described as Shiva Number 1. Karan is a co-producer on the film, and was taken aback by Sonam’s casual indifference, but he also found her to be refreshingly true to herself. He called her up to tell her that her appearance was a hit with the jury, and yelled, “Sonam!” when she picked up the call.

“Hi, oh my god, I got so scared, Karan,” she said. He told her why he had called her, and Sonam wasn’t impressed. “Oh my god, Karan, is this why you’re calling me?” she said. Karan told her that he had to call her to tell her the good news, and asked her how she’s doing. “I’m fine, I’m good, I just had a baby,” she said, as the others laughed.

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan ended on Thursday. Guests who were featured this season include Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani among others. An eighth season has been confirmed.