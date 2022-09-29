scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Unamused Sonam Kapoor asks Karan Johar why he’s calling her in the middle of his show: ‘I just had a baby…’

Sonam Kapoor wasn't expecting a call from Karan Johar, especially a call to inform her that she had been chosen as the funniest guest on the seventh season of Koffee with Karan.

sonam kapoor, arjun kapoorArjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor on Koffee with Karan 7. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor was not amused by Karan Johar’s sudden phone call to her, while he was shooting the season seven finale of Koffee with Karan. A moment involving Sonam was unianimously judged the funniest of the season by jury members Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Niharika NM in the awards special episode.

The four jury members thought that Sonam’s ditzy behaviour in her episode was hilarious. Sonam had appeared on the show earlier in the season with her cousin, Arjun Kapoor. Arjun was later declared to be the season’s best male guest. The jury felt that he was vulnerable and honest as he spoke about important relationships in his life and his experience with ’emotional eating’.

Also read |Karan Johar explains why Taapsee Pannu hasn’t featured on Koffee with Karan, after she said her sex life ‘isn’t interesting enough’ for her to be invited

On Sonam’s episode, she appeared to not know the name of Ayan Mukerji’s big-budget fantasy film Brahmastra, which she described as Shiva Number 1. Karan is a co-producer on the film, and was taken aback by Sonam’s casual indifference, but he also found her to be refreshingly true to herself. He called her up to tell her that her appearance was a hit with the jury, and yelled, “Sonam!” when she picked up the call.

“Hi, oh my god, I got so scared, Karan,” she said. He told her why he had called her, and Sonam wasn’t impressed. “Oh my god, Karan, is this why you’re calling me?” she said. Karan told her that he had to call her to tell her the good news, and asked her how she’s doing. “I’m fine, I’m good, I just had a baby,” she said, as the others laughed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...Premium
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan ended on Thursday. Guests who were featured this season include Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani among others. An eighth season has been confirmed.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 11:14:31 am
Next Story

Mysterious blasts and gas leaks: What we know about the pipeline breaks in Europe

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt host Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement