Sonali Bendre on making a comeback with The Broken News: ‘The universe has given me a second chance’

Sonali Bendre recently took to Instagram to post a long note about making a comeback with The Broken News. The web series started streaming on ZEE5 on Friday.

Sharing a video, Sonali wrote, “I see this like a beginning because I think the universe has given me a second chance and I need to make good on it! “I’m no longer an accidental actor. I’m choosing to do this. I don’t have an excuse anymore if I don’t get it right. And… I’m enjoying it so much, so I definitely want to continue to do more work now.”

She added, “Whatever I do, I want to do joyfully, and that means the work environment is very important, the people around me matter a lot, I want to get along with them, have fun with them, I want to be able to enjoy what I am doing, what is the story I am telling, the character I am playing, I want to do good roles, and want to work with new artists, directors and DOPs… and embrace the work process!!”

The actor also thanked the cast and crew of The Broken News and wrote, “The Broken News has been all this and more and I have my amazing cast and crew to thank @vinaywaikul @nimishalok, @gosamm, @pragatideshmukh, @shriya.pilgaonkar, @jaideepahlawat, @indraneilsengupta, @taarukraina, @sanjeeta11, @sukhmanisadana, @zee5 @bbcstudiosindia.”

Directed by Vinay Waikul, The Broken News, an adaptation of the popular 2018 British series Press, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana and Kiran Kumar.