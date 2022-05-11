Sonali Bendre announces her OTT debut with ZEE5’s The Broken News: ‘Feels so good to be back on sets’

Actor Sonali Bendre is set to make her OTT debut with ZEE5’s upcoming series The Broken News. The actor will be seen playing a news anchor in The Broken News, which is the Indian adaptation of popular British series Press. Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Sonali said she is “still processing that this is actually happening!”

She said, “It feels so good to be back on set, back to the creative process, interacting with my co-actors and director… bringing life to a character. I’m so happy to make my OTT debut with @zee5, we’ve done so much together and it feels like family. I love the concept of this show from the get go and am so proud of how it’s turned out…. Can’t wait for you all to see it.” The teaser of the show also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Jaideep also shared the teaser on his Instagram account. Describing his character, the actor wrote, “Sansani aur Sach ke iss khel main, Main kahaniyon ko chunta hun. kyunki news boring hoti hain (In the game of sensational and truth, I choose stories because news is boring).” Shriya, who is currently basking in the success of her series Guilty Minds, said she is stoked to be part of the project “with two of my absolute favourite actors.”

Directed by Vinay Waiku, The Broken News also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana and Kiran Kumar.

According to the makers, the series revolves around two rival news channels based in Mumbai – Awaaz Bharati, an independent, ethical news channel, and Josh 24/7 News, which offers sensationalist and invasive journalism. What transpires between the main characters in their quest for news forms the crux of the show.

The release date of The Broken News is yet to be announced.