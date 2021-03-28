Sonakshi Sinha wraps up her maiden series Fallen: ‘Thank you, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati’

Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday shared that she has finished filming her upcoming maiden series tentatively titled, Fallen, directed by Reema Kagti. The actor got emotional at the end of the Fallen journey and took to Instagram to bid adieu to her director, co-stars Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and other crew members.

In her long Instagram post, Sonakshi also thanked Reema and Zoya Akhtar, her partner at Tiger Baby Films, for giving her a character that she “had waited for a long a time.” The actor plays a cop in the series.

“As it comes to an end I don’t even know where to begin! What a journey Fallen (that’s what we’re calling it for now, wait for the actual name) has been. Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness!” read a section of the post.

“Thank you @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati… i cant tell you how long I’ve waited for her. I can safely say this has been the best schedule ever for me because of this amazing team… every single person who has been a part of it… i cannot thank you enough! You know who you are,” Sonakshi wrote, captioning a series of pictures.



The actor also posted a picture of her character’s nameplate, writing alongside, “And it’s a wrap. It’s been a pleasure, Bhaati sahab. Thank you universe.” Fallen is also produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. The show is scheduled to arrive on Amazon Prime Video later this year.