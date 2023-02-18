scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha look regal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Watch

Netflix has released the first glimpse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi which stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha.

HeeramandiFirst glimpse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Netflix released the first glimpse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi on Saturday and introduced the audience to “a world where courtesans were queens.” The look of actors Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Richa Chadha was presented in this first glimpse. The actors were all seen wearing golden outfits in this clip.

The video starts with the line, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites you to a world where courtesans were queens”. The caption of the video read, “Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi.”

Watch the first glimpse of Heeramandi here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

 

Heeramandi is said to be based on the courtesans of Lahore and their lives. Sanjay, whose last film was Gangubaai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, said that the story of Heeramandi has been with him for 14 years. He said in a statement, “Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world.”

The story will showcase the courtesans in Lahore’s Heera Mandi area and lives from three different generation. The show’s larger-than-life sets have been built in Mumbai’s Film City, where Gangubaai Kathiawadi was also shot.

Earlier, Mumtaz and Shabana Azmi were also said to be a part of Heeramandi but recent reports suggested that the actors are not a part of the project anymore.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 14:01 IST
