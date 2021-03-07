Sonakshi Sinha is a tough, no-nonsense cop in the first look of untiled Amazon series

Sonakshi Sinha’s first-look from a yet untitled Amazon Prime Video series is out. The actor plays the role of a cop in the movie. The streamer’s official social media handles shared the look on the eve of International Women’s Day.

The image shows Sonakshi looking at the camera while standing on a railway track with her arms crossed.

There is no release date or further details about the project yet. Sonakshi will debut in the digital space with this series. More and more A-listers are making a move to streaming after the success of series like Sacred Games.

The caption of the photo read, “There’s no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we’re taking things up a notch! Can’t wait for #Sonakshisinha to show us yet again how girls get it done. Coming soon!”

According to a tweet from trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi are helming the project. Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are producing.

While Ruchika is best known for her work on Netflix’s anthology movie Lust Stories, Reema Kagti is known for writing the script for Gully Boy and directing sports drama Gold and thriller Talaash.

Sidhwani and Akhtar have previously produced shows like Inside Edge and Mirzapur through their Excel Entertainment.

Sonakshi was last seen in a special appearance in 2020’s Ghoomketu. Her last starring role was in Dabangg 3 in 2019, in which she reprise the role of Rajjo Pandey