Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in’s Something In The Rain to get Indian remake, fans are all heart

Something In The Rain, starring Jung Hae-in and Son Ye-jin, will get an Indian remake. The show aired on the JTBC network in March 2018 and ran for 16 episodes. The show, which was also streamed on Netflix, chronicles the story of a woman in her mid-thirties, who falls in love with her best friend’s younger brother, who is in his 20s. They face many obstacles in their relationship as their families object, combined with much workplace harassment, but finally face acceptance. The show was extremely successful in South Korea. It is also known by another name, Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food. Noona refers to a woman, called by a man younger than her.

Also Read | Snowdrop First Impression: Jisoo and Jung Hae-in set the tone for a consuming romance in tedious premiere Pocket Aces, which is known for series like Little Things among other works, has collaborated with JTBC Studio to produce an Indian remake of the popular show. JTBC Studio released a statement that read, “We have recently confirmed the production of an Indian remake of Something In the Rain with Pocket Aces, India’s largest digital entertainment company.” Fans were excited and took to social media to express their happiness, saying that they couldn’t wait for the show. Others were rather uncertain and said that there was no need for an Indian remake as such.