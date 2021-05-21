Solos, Sardar Ka Grandson, Kala, Army of the Dead: What to watch this weekend

Updated: May 21, 2021 9:01:35 pm
The weekend has brought with it enough options to binge-watch. From different languages to genres and actors, there is something for everyone on streaming platforms.
Here are the OTT titles you can stream this weekend:
|May 18
|Sardar Ka Grandson
|Netflix
|Hindi
|May 18
|Runaway Lugaai
|MX Player
|Hindi
|May 19
|Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
|Netflix
|English
|May 19
|Aarkkariyam
|Neestream, Cave and Roots Video
|Malayalam
|May 20
|Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
|Amazon Prime Video
|Hindi
|May 20
|Special: Season 2
|Netflix
|English
|May 20
|Kala
|Saina Play
|Malayalam
|May 20
|November Story
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|Tamil
|May 20
|Infected 2030
|Eros Now
|Hindi
|May 21
|99 Songs
|Netflix
|Hindi
|May 21
|Army of the Dead
|Netflix
|English
|May 21
|Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
|Netflix
|English
|May 21
|Solos
|Amazon Prime Video
|English
|May 21
|Dithee
|SonyLIV
|Marathi
|May 21
|Redemption Day
|BookMyShow
|English
Sardar Ka Grandson – Netflix
In Sardar Ka Grandson, Arjun Kapoor plays a grandson out to fulfill the last wish of his grandmother, played by Neena Gupta. When the granny isn’t able to visit their ancestral house in Lahore, Arjun’s Amreek decides to structurally relocate the house. The Kaashvi Nair directorial also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh, Divya Seth and others.
Who Killed Sara Season 2 – Netflix
Spanish murder thriller Who Killed Sara’s season two takes off from where it left us in the inaugural season. The series centres around the death of Sara during a vacation with her friends. Her brother Alex gets framed in the murder case and is sent to prison. Upon his return, Alex decides to take revenge on those who framed him. On the way, several details of Sara’s mysterious past gets revealed.
Aarkkariyam – Neestream, Cave and Roots Video
Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sharafudheen, Saiju Kurup and Arya Salim come together for Aarkkariyam set in the backdrop of Covid-19-induced lockdown. It marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Sanu John Varghese. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Aarkkariyam is a film which presents lives in disarray, looking for moorings, and some kind of closure, in the most natural way in a most unnatural year where we all were forced to live in isolation.”
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar – Amazon Prime Video
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who made their silver screen debut with Ishaqzaade, reunite in this Dibakar Banerjee directorial. The film’s official synopsis reads, “Sandeep, a bank executive & Pinky, a suspended cop, are marked for a kill. Phones tapped, accounts blocked, they escape but escaping is not freedom.” Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Kala – Saina Play
Tovino Thomas, Lal, Divya Pillai and Sumesh Moor star in this psychological thriller, directed by Rohith VS. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar wrote in his review of Kala, “No question that Kala is a carnival of violence. But, look a little closer, it offers more than just a bloody duel. It may even give you something worthwhile to think about.”
November Story – Disney Plus Hotstar
In Tamannaah Bhatia’s Tamil web series November Story, a crime story writer, suffering from Alzheimer’s, is accused of cold-blooded murder. His daughter takes it upon herself to prove her father’s innocence.
99 Songs – Netflix
99 Songs, starring debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, is touted to be an ode to the timeless power of love and music. Co-written and produced by music maestro AR Rahman, the film has been directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.
Army of the Dead – Netflix
Written and directed by Zack Snyder, and starring Dave Bautista in the lead role, Army of the Dead follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera and Theo Rossi.
Solos – Amazon Prime Video
Solos is a seven-part anthology series which explores things that make us human, and our strange, beautiful, heartbreaking and sometimes hilarious emotional journey. The show features a stellar star cast comprising award-winning actors like Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu.
Dithee – SonyLIV
Starring Mohan Agashe, Girish Kulkarni, Amruta Subhash and Anjali Patil, this Marathi drama follows an ironsmith who deals with the pain of his son’s untimely death. Dithee is the last film of director Sumitra Bhave who passed away in April this year.
