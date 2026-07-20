Sohail Khan on reconnecting with ex Seema Sajdeh ‘after years’: ‘We’re talking again’

Sohail Khan has spoken candidly about how reality show Alliance has unexpectedly helped him rebuild his relationship with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh. The actor revealed that spending time together on the show has brought the former couple closer, allowing them to reconnect in a way they hadn’t in years.

Reflecting on their journey, Sohail admitted that while he and Seema had drifted apart after their separation, Alliance allowed them to communicate more openly. He shared that they are now talking regularly, checking in on each other and rebuilding a friendship rooted in mutual respect and care. According to the actor, the experience has been “so lovely” because they have started looking out for one another again.

The actor also acknowledged that relationships evolve over time and that while their marriage ended, their bond did not disappear completely. He believes the show created a space where they could interact naturally, helping them rediscover the comfort they once shared.

Reflecting on their evolving bond, Sohail said, “Main Seema ke itne kabhi kareeb aaya hi nahi hoon itne saalon mein, jo iss ghar mujhe Seema ke kareeb laya hai. Hum baat-cheet kar rahe hain. Bahar humari jo thi, kaafi saalon se… mahino se… yeh doosri zindagi thi (I haven’t been this close to Seema in so many years. This house has brought me closer to her. We’re talking again. Outside, for months and years, we were living completely different lives).”

The mother of my two beautiful children… More than love I respect Seema. Sohail Khan gets emotional about finding that missing link with Seema on Alliance. Beautiful proof that respect always remains❤️ pic.twitter.com/0OJvHFvzly — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) July 12, 2026

Speaking to fellow contestant Zaid Darbar, Sohail shared that although their children frequently moved between them, he and Seema were never really in touch after their separation. However, things changed once they entered the Alliance house together. “Bacche mere saath rehte hain, woh jaake Seema se milte hain, toh not very in touch with her. But coming to this house, at least we’ve got civil. Humari yahan baat-cheet ho rahi hai, humari yahan roz mulaqat ho rahi hai. ‘Aap kaise ho?’, ‘Main kaisa hoon?’ I am caring about her, she is caring about me… and it’s so lovely (The children stay with me and visit Seema, so we weren’t really in touch. But after coming into this house, we’ve at least become civil. We speak every day, meet every day, ask each other how we’re doing. I care about her, she cares about me, and it’s so lovely).”

The actor admitted that he never imagined the show would give them an opportunity to repair their friendship. “Yeh experience pata nahi wapas aayega ya nahi, lekin at least we have understood each other. I have thanked the Alliance house. Agar mujhe pehle bataya hota… thoda sa woh bhi jhijhakti ki, ‘Can we and Sohail be together in a room, be comfortable?’, toh mera wohi darr tha (I don’t know if we’ll ever experience this again, but at least we’ve understood each other. I’ve thanked the Alliance house for that. If someone had told me earlier that Seema and I could comfortably share the same space, I would’ve had the same hesitation).”

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Sohail also revealed that throughout the show, his biggest concern wasn’t himself but Seema’s well-being. “Khuda na khasta koi Seema ko kuch bol de, kyunki yaar sab ke pare chadh rahe hain… dar hai na (God forbid anyone says anything hurtful to Seema. Everyone is on edge here, and naturally, I worry about her).”

Expressing hope for the future, Sohail added that he wants to spend more time with Seema inside the Alliance house and continue looking out for her. “Main iss ghar mein Seema ke saath aur waqt guzarna chahta hoon. Agar mujhe mauka mile toh main usko, as a loved one, protect karna chahunga (I want to spend more time with Seema in this house. If I get the opportunity, I’d like to protect her as someone I deeply care about).”

Sohail and Seema, who ended their marriage in 2022 after over two decades together, have continued to co-parent their sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. Over the years, both have maintained that their priority has always been their children, and their recent interactions on Alliance suggest they have found a healthier and happier equation.

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An emotional moment unfolded on Alliance after Seema Sajdeh entered the reality show as a wild card contestant, leading to an honest and heartfelt conversation with her ex-husband, Sohail Khan. Reflecting on their 25-year journey together, Sohail took responsibility for the breakdown of their marriage, saying, “If there was any mistake between us, I take the onus and the responsibility.”

Alliance is currently streaming on Prime Video.