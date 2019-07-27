Sofia Carson to lead Netflix movie Feel the Beat

Actor Sofia Carson is set to star in streaming service Netflix’s dance film Feel the Beat.

The actor, best known for her performance in The Descendants, will portray a dancer, who after failing to find success on Broadway, comes back to her hometown and is given a job to train a misfit group of young dancers for a big competition.

Elissa Down is directing the original from a script penned by Michael Armbruster and Shawn Ku, reported Variety.

Principal photography on the project began on Friday in Toronto, Canada.

The movie also features Wolfgang Novogratz, Donna Lynne Champlin, Enrico Colantoni, Lidya Jewett, Eva Hauge, Johanna Colon, Sadie Lapidus, Shiloh Nelson, Shaylee Mansfield, Justin Allan, Kai Zen, Carina Battrick, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Ken Pak, Dennis Andres and Amy Stewart.

Mia Michael is attached as the choreographer.

Resonate Entertainment’s Susan Cartsonis is producing the project with Clement Bauer serving as associate producer.