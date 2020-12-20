scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Sobhita Dhulipala wraps Sitara shoot

Sobhita Dhulipala posted on Twitter about the last day of Sitara shoot in Kerala.

By: PTI | Mumbai | December 20, 2020 12:45:12 pm
sobhita dhulipala sitara shoot wrapSobhita Dhulipala has shared an update on her upcoming film, Sitara. (Photo: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram)

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has finished shooting for her upcoming film Sitara, which has been directed by Nobleman director Vandana Kataria.

Sitara, which will have a direct-to-digital release, also stars Rajeev Siddhartha and is backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies. The Made in Heaven star took to Twitter to post a picture of the clapboard from the last day of the shoot in Kerala.

“It’s a wrap on #Sitara! #AndJustLikeThat #LifeIsChanged. ‘The web of our life is of a mingled yarn, good and ill together: our virtues would be proud, if our faults whipp’d them not; and our crimes would despair, if they were not cherish’d by our virtues.’ – All’s well that ends well,” the 28-year-old actor wrote on Saturday night.

The film’s shoot resumed in November after its brief schedule was halted due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March.

While announcing the commencement of the shoot, RSVP had described Sitara as a film with humour and a heart. “A story about love, acceptance, and forgiveness, told with a lot of heart and humor! Our next Digital Film #Sitara is back on floors in November,” the official handle had tweeted.

Dhulipala will be next seen in Major, a biopic on the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

