Sobhita Dhulipala wraps Sitara shoot

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has finished shooting for her upcoming film Sitara, which has been directed by Nobleman director Vandana Kataria.

Sitara, which will have a direct-to-digital release, also stars Rajeev Siddhartha and is backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies. The Made in Heaven star took to Twitter to post a picture of the clapboard from the last day of the shoot in Kerala.

It’s a wrap on #Sitara!#AndJustLikeThat #LifeIsChanged

‘The web of our life is of a mingled yarn, good and ill together:our virtues would be proud,if our faults whipp’d them not;and our crimes would despair,if they were not cherish’d by our virtues.’

–All’s Well That Ends Well pic.twitter.com/8ySH2WmhnE — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) December 19, 2020

“It’s a wrap on #Sitara! #AndJustLikeThat #LifeIsChanged. ‘The web of our life is of a mingled yarn, good and ill together: our virtues would be proud, if our faults whipp’d them not; and our crimes would despair, if they were not cherish’d by our virtues.’ – All’s well that ends well,” the 28-year-old actor wrote on Saturday night.

The film’s shoot resumed in November after its brief schedule was halted due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March.

While announcing the commencement of the shoot, RSVP had described Sitara as a film with humour and a heart. “A story about love, acceptance, and forgiveness, told with a lot of heart and humor! Our next Digital Film #Sitara is back on floors in November,” the official handle had tweeted.

Dhulipala will be next seen in Major, a biopic on the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

