Sobhita Dhulipala starts shooting for Made in Heaven Season 2

The shoot for the second season of Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven is officially underway. The show’s lead actor Sobhita Dhulipala took to Twitter to share a note from the producers and wrote in the caption, “Made in heaven. Season 2.”

The note from Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti read, “We are excited to have you on the ‘Made in Heaven’ team and are looking forward to starting this incredible journey with you!”

The first season of Made in Heaven released to glowing reviews in 2019. Alongside Sobhita, the show also stars Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin among others.

Made in Heaven follows a wedding planning company as they go around organising grand wedding whilst also dealing with the issues in their personal lives.

The first season also saw appearances by actors like Shweta Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Amrita Puri, Rasika Dugal, Vikrant Massey among others.

The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik shared in the review of the series, “Made in Heaven unravels through friends Karan (Arjun Mathur) and Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala), a closet gay and a trophy wife respectively, who form a wedding planning company. As their company finds its feet and they stumble from one quirky client to the other, we are exposed to the many dark sides of human nature. It is certain to make you question the adage ‘marriages are made in heaven’ — because humans here on earth really mess it up.”