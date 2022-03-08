Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates three years of Made in Heaven, teases new season: ‘So hyped about the insane Season 2 we cooked up’

The team of Amazon Prime Video’s 2019 series Made in Heaven is celebrating its third anniversary today. The acclaimed web series was produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reem Kagti’s production house Tiger Baby.

On the occasion, Sobhita Dhulipala, who became an overnight sensation with her stellar performance in the show, took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scene moments.

Sharing some candid photos of herself, the set, the crew and co-star Kalki Koechlin, the actor wrote, “Sharing some BTS from Made in Heaven Season 1 cus it’s been 3 years since release! March 8, 2019. So hyped about the INSANE season 2 we cooked up. Dropping in a few months. So hold the f**k on. Also love you.”

Fans and colleagues commented on Sobhita’s post and mentioned how they cannot wait to see the second season of the series.

Meanwhile, producer and director of Made in Heaven, Zoya Akhtar said in a statement, “I can’t believe it has been 3 years since the release of Made In Heaven. It seems like only yesterday we were in New Delhi shooting with the incredible cast and crew. Creating a show like this takes a village. We all came from such different backgrounds and mindsets, but through the course of the making, found a beautiful confluence. I am so proud to have created a show that has left an impact on so many.”

Made in Heaven Season 1, also starring Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi, is available on Amazon Prime Video.