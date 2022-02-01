Snowdrop ends, Blackpink’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in bid each other emotional farewells: ‘I won’t forget…’

Snowdrop, starring Blackpink’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in, has wrapped up, and the cast bid an emotional farewell to each other. In a new video that has been shared online, Jung Hae-in thanks everyone, especially Jisoo, who played the role of his love interest on the show.

Jung Hae-in says in the clip, “Today is the last day of filming. It’s time to say goodbye to ‘Snowdrop.’” He says that he is having many complex feelings, about the show ending. “I think I’ll know once I film the final scene. Usually when a drama ends, you feel relieved, but how do I put it? It’s bittersweet,” he says.

Asked what he would like to say to Jisoo, he says, “I was very surprised by Young Ro (Jisoo’s character name in the show) on the set because of the way she immersed into her acting and her attitude towards the staff. [She has a] bright and positive energy. She understood the director’s directions very well, and she showed them right away. I was surprised by her speed and skills.” The two have shared a close friendship, and have often shared photos with each other from Snowdrop sets, giving rise to rumours about their relationship.

He ends by saying, “Thank you for everything, Young Ro, and I really won’t be able to forget [you]. Jisoo is the best!”

Jisoo added that she couldn’t really believe that the show was ending, and says that she feels dazed. She also had a sweet message for Jung Hae-in, “I think you worked hard to lead me because it was my first time playing a lead character, so I want to say thank you so much. Thanks to you, I was able to gain strength to film, so I really, really appreciate it.”

Snowdrop is a historical drama that revolves around the crucial year 1987, which included the June 1987 Democracy Movement, a mass protest that forced the dictatorial government in South Korea to hold fair elections. Elections were finally held in December 1987, ending the authoritarian Fifth Republic Of Korea, and the creation of the democratic Sixth Republic of Korea. Jung Hae-in plays Lim Soo-ho, who is discovered by Young-Ro (Jisoo), covered in blood. She hides him in her college dormitory, only to realise that there is more to him than he lets on. Soon, a relationship begins between the two, in the backdrop of political unrest. Though the show hasn’t aired in India yet, it will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from February 9.