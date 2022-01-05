Snowdrop actor Kim Mi Soo dies at 31, cause of death not revealed: ‘Family is in shock’

South Korean actor Kim Mi Soo, who played a supporting role in the series Snowdrop, passed away the age of 31. The cause of her death has not been revealed.

Her funeral service will be held at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Home. Shortly after the news broke, her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the news and requested fans and the media to refrain from spreading rumours and speculative reports. The statement added that the actor’s family is currently in a state of shock and grief-stricken by the loss. “We are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Kim Mi Soo suddenly passed away on January 5. The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news,” the statement read.

It went on to add, “We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumours or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased. As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private. Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased.”

Kim Mi Soo played the role of Yeo Jung Min in Snowdrop, who is one of Eun Young Ro (Blackpink’s Jisoo) roommates.