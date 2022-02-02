Snowdrop actor Jung Hae-in teases Blackpink’s Jisoo as they film emotional scene: ‘Are you in elementary school?’

As the South Korean drama Snowdrop comes to an end, the network JTBC has been sharing fun behind-the-scenes videos of lead actors Jung Hae-in and Jisoo.

In the latest video, according to a translation by Soompi, Jung Hae-in, Jisoo, and their director are contemplating where exactly on the chest Jung Hae-in should get shot. The director explains, “[If the make up is all on the outside,] Young Ro will have to keep undressing you [to find the gun shot wound].” Jung Hae-in starts laughing on hearing this.

Ahead of the emotional scene, the two actors share several light moments, as Jisoo says, “Once we’re done filming the drama, I’m just going to rest at home.” Jung Hae-in responds, “Are you in elementary school?” Both of them start laughing. The video also shows Jung Hae-in’s heart-wrenching last moments on the show.

Snowdrop will come out on Disney Plus Hotstar by February 9, and will stream episodes weekly. The show was mired in controversy for allegedly distorting history and had relatively modest ratings in South Korea. The series chronicles an ill-fated love story between Su Ho (Jung Hae-in), a student, who is found injured by Young Ro (Blackpink’s Jisoo). She hides him in her dormitory, despite facing threats of surveillance.