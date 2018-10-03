Indian web series Smoke to premiere at Cannes

Smoke stars Kalki Koechlin, Mandira Bedi, Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah, Satyadeep Mishra, Neal Bhoopalam and Tom Alter. Smoke stars Kalki Koechlin, Mandira Bedi, Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah, Satyadeep Mishra, Neal Bhoopalam and Tom Alter.

Indian series Smoke by Eros Now Original will premiere at global entertainment content market MIPCOM 2018 in Cannes under the ‘Made in India Originals’ category.

The event is being held at Cannes in France on October 15.

A crime drama, Smoke, set in the underbelly of Goa, is the only Indian web series to be showcased at the gala this year.

The teaser of the show was launched on Wednesday. It stars an eclectic ensemble cast of Kalki Koechlin, Mandira Bedi, Jim Sarbh, Amit Sial, Gulshan Devaiah, Satyadeep Mishra, Neal Bhoopalam, Prakash Belawadi and the late Tom Alter.

All eleven episodes of Smoke, directed by Neel Guha, will be available for binge-viewing from October 26 on Eros Now.

Its first look will be premiered at MIPCOM with the audience combining the global entertainment fraternity including distributors, broadcasters as well as executives from the global entertainment industry.

Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group, said it’s a great honour to get to showcase the series to a global audience before it premieres on their platform.

“‘Smoke’ couldn’t be more different from our first series ‘Side Hero’, where we launched our originals with a self-deprecatory comedy, a relatively untested genre. ‘Smoke’ on the other hand is a gritty, dark crime drama portraying the never seen side of Goa. There’s no place in India quite like Goa and the show with its unique take on the paradise state makes for a perfect choice out of India to be launched at MIPCOM,” Lulla added.

The soundtrack for the series has been composed by well-known musician Karsh Kale, who has redefined the Asian Underground genre of music.

